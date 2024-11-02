On November 1, the Russian Armed Forces continued their steady advance on the positions of the Kyiv regime in the region of the Donbass.

The main hot points of the current clashes are the areas of Chasov Yar, Selidovo and the countryside of the town of Kurakhovo. Around Chasov Yar, located west of Bakhmut, Russian units were able to consolidate their recent gains in the vicinity of the town. Active offensive actions were ongoing east and south of it, including operations of Russian forward groups in the direction of the village of Stupochki, which is located around the road that links Konstantinovka and Bakhmut itself.

Positional fighting was also reported around Selidovo and Novgorodovka. Recently, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced west of these towns and captured new positions in the countryside of Lisovka and Vishnevoe.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, Russian forces fully liberated the village of Kurakhovka northeast of it as well as the villages of Shahterskoe and Novoukrainka in the sector south of the town. The collapse of defense of Kyiv’s forces south of Kurakhovo is the result of the successful Russian operation around Ugledar.

In the outskirts of Kurakhovo, a pinpoint Russian strike destroyed an observation post of the 14th operational brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russians were also able to locate and eliminate a point of temporary deployment for the 35th Marine Brigade in the village of Ulakly and an ammunition depot for the same brigade in Sontsovo.

Now, the Russian Armed Forces are working to cut off supply lines of the Ukrainian military both south and north of Kurakhovo. Thus, they are undermining the capability of the Kyiv regime to keep control of the town. In this context, it is interesting to note the recently increased Russian strikes on targets in the rear of Ukrainian forces in this sector. For example, Ukrainian positions around the village of Uspenovka, which sits on an important crossroad between Ugledar and Kurakhovo. It is possible that Uspenovka itself may soon become one of the targets of the Russian advance in this area.

Mirrored - South Front





