The Chaos is so bad its raining cars in FRANCE! uh ok Its just a french wiener roast. lol
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
279 views • 08/09/2023

Pirate Pete


August 8, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

Veterans Against Treason channel

the end reminded me I found a picture a long time ago of the president of France and Justin Trudeau kissing each other in a very disturbing way, not a peck on the cheek either (like gay lovers do, ewww) . I will try and use it as a thumbnail for a video sometime... lol


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/o7MfeWlMvr3e/

Keywords
chaosfranceprotestspirate peteraining carsavia proveterans against treason
