Ballistic Missiles & American Rockets Hammer Donetsk Russia Ukraine Warzone

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





March 22, 2023





In the last 24 hours (among many mortar and artillery shells) a American HIMARs Rocket and a Ukrainian Ballistic Missile ( Tochka U ) has purportedly hit civilian areas in Donetsk.

In this special report we start at a residential area where a home was completely destroyed as a result of what seemed to a American HIMARs Rocket attack fired by Ukraine. We met the owner of the home and he explained how he had to dig his wife out of the ruble after the house come down on her. He explain that she was in surgery and he did not know if she would survive. This man worked in the Donetsk coal mines for 30 years to build his life and know it is all gone.

After this location we went to a report of an attack on a Donetsk water company office. We found that Ukraine had fired a Ballistic Missile ( Tochka U ) on the building a residential area(right next to a school and homes).





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTAd63QqUUk