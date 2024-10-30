Trump Ahead, Dirty Tricks Abound

October 29, 2024 -It’s almost morning in America, and the evil doers are getting desperate. Trump has had several huge successes, and Kamala’s weaknesses can’t be hidden any longer. The polls suggest he’s ahead in both the Electoral College and popular vote. That’s why the dirty tricks have begun—from chasing people away from polls, to busloads of “citizens” being pushed to the front of the line, to ballot boxes set afire. What a time to be alive!





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.