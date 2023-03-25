The REAL Reason They’re Going After Trump... AGAIN Ep 262

Glenn Beck





March 22, 2023





While the Trump indictment rumors dominate the headlines, here’s what this story is trying to distract you from: The banking crisis here in the United States has started to spread to Europe. In the middle of that, some of the largest corporations in America have announced tens of thousands of layoffs. Just when you thought that it couldn’t get any worse for the Biden administration, the House Oversight Committee released a memorandum revealing bank records that show multiple payments from a Chinese energy company to several Biden family members. That SHOULD have been a lead story — but along came some well-timed coincidences. Hunter Biden announced a lawsuit against the computer repair shop owner who exposed his laptop. Then a leak to the mainstream media suggested Donald Trump was about to be arrested. Coincidences, coincidences. Are more people talking about what’s happening with the banks and the economy, or are they talking about Trump? Are more people talking about an apparent pay-for-play scandal that could potentially go all the way to Joe Biden himself, or are they talking about Trump? Glenn argues it’s all an elaborate distraction and shows you how deep this all goes. Peter Schweizer, expert journalist on political corruption and author of “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” tells Glenn, “I don’t know of any other political family as bad as the Bidens.” This is not just a Hunter or Hallie Biden story — this is a Biden family corruption story, with Joe at the center of it all.





