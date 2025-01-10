Dr. Pete C Chambers joins Mike Adams to talk about The Role of Faith and Community in Overcoming Adversity

To learn more, visit: https://theremnantministrytx.org/





- Meeting with Doc Chambers: Introduction and Personal Anecdotes (0:00)

- Doc Chambers' Ministry and Human Trafficking Work (2:31)

- Field Manual and Community Response Strategies (4:00)

- Challenges and Successes in North Carolina (5:24)

- The Art of the Jedburg: A Blueprint for Survival (5:38)

- Infrastructure and Preparedness (6:43)

- Government Failures and Community Solutions (7:48)

- Food Decentralization and Personal Responsibility (8:15)

- The Role of Faith and Community in Overcoming Adversity (8:32)

- Future Challenges and Personal Responsibility (8:49)

- Honey Bee Hives and Pollination (9:04)

- Environmental Concerns and Corporate Toxicity (9:15)

- Faith and Purpose (12:00)

- Financial Support and Future Plans (13:20)

- Border Control and Deportation Policies (1:10:16)

- Law Enforcement and Deportation Challenges (1:12:03)

- Final Thoughts and Gratitude (1:14:53)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/