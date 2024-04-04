Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 1, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2249 - Biden comes out with the push of transgender visibility day on Easter Sunday. -Truth will come out when the lies are big enough. -Were the globalists excepting more people to die from covid vaccine? -What benefits does taking vitamin E do for the body? -Our life here on earth is a fight for our soul. -What countries aren’t going to be invited to the Olympics? -Is the CIA instrumental in over throwing governments? -Why do suicidal rates jump up when people have transgender surgeries? -Leadership and being likable “follower” are two different things. -How much loneliness is going on in the world right now? -Is it difficult to get rid of prepubescent fat later in life? -Boeing has another plane issue this weekend. -Why is it important to stay hydrated and drink clean water? High energy must listen show!