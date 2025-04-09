BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ESPN reporter destroyed by VAXX poison induced PERICARDITIS
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
3
664 views • 5 months ago

Jenna Laine ESPN @JennaLaineESPN Only responding to this troll to clear up any misconceptions...I was vaccinated three times — April 2021, May 2021 and Nov 2021, and each time, I was able to run and lift weights after. No chest pain whatsoever. I got COVID April 28. My chest pain started within days of that.

https://x.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1547675058281164801

1:11 PM · Jul 14, 2022

###

JennaLaineESPN

@JennaLaineESPN

Please don’t ignore COVID-19 chest pain. It can be something really serious...

https://x.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1547633760203485184

10:26 AM · Jul 14, 2022

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

espnpericarditisjenna laine
