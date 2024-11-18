From Ayalon region in Tel Aviv, this evening

Footage from Ayalon region in Tel Aviv.

There was also a missile impact in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv.

Drone penetrations to the Southeast of Haifa.

Adding, news from Africa:

Mali wins $160m in gold mining dispute after detaining British businessman. An Australian mining company, Resolute Mining, says it will pay Mali's military government $160m (£126m) to settle a tax dispute, after the company's British boss and two other staff were detained 10 days ago.

Reports say Terry Holohan and his colleagues were arrested while travelling to the capital city, Bamako, for what they were expecting to be routine negotiations.

Resolute, which owns a gold mine in Mali, said on Sunday it would pay $80m immediately from existing cash reserves, and the rest in the coming months.



Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers and is seeking to extract a greater share of income from foreign operators in the sector.



It is not yet clear when the three Resolute employees will be released but part of the conditions for their release were that they must sign the memorandum of understanding and complete the initial payment, according to media reports.



Mali detained the three Resolute executives on charges of forgery and damaging public property, seen as an attempt to force the Australian company amid an ongoing state crackdown on foreign - mostly Western - mining companies in the West African country.



Last year, President Col Assimi Goïta signed into law a new mining code increasing the maximum stake for state and local investors from 20% to 35%.

More from Africa (posting this video next - Cynthia):

A mountain collapse in Katanga, DRC, unveiled large copper reserves. While the region is vital for copper mining, concerns arise over forced evictions and human rights abuses linked to mining expansion.

A video capturing the dramatic fall of the mountain emerged on X. In it, people can be seen running as the mountain collapses.

The Katanga region of DR Congo is known for its rich mineral resources. It lies in the copper belt of Africa, a 450km stretch that extends from northwest Luanshya, Zambia, to Katanga in Congo.

The region has been known for large-scale copper mining for more than a century. In the 1950s, it was the world's largest copper-producing area.

The people of the DRC experienced significant exploitation and abuse during the colonial and post-colonial era, and their rights are still being sacrificed as the wealth around them is stripped away.

Copper and cobalt resources are majorly extracted to recharge batteries as the world moves towards clean energy. The rising demand for clean energy technologies has raised the demand for metals such as copper and cobalt needed for lithium-ion batteries, used for electric vehicles.

Despite all this wealth in natural resources, Congo (DRC) still remains one of the poorest nations on the continent riddled by internal conflicts sponsored by external players from the West with alot of refugees currently residing in neighboring Uganda.