Former US Army Sniper on Trump Assassination Attempt - One of the Easiest Shots - had to post longer version

Former US Army sniper on Trump assassination attempt: 'One of the easiest shots', from Fox

Good interview, so here's the full version, instead of short I posted previously. This one with better sound too.

Former U.S. Army sniper Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., reflects on the attempt to kill former President Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Adding:

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, tried to enroll in a high school shooting class, but failed the selection process due to poor shooting skills.

According to former classmates, during the selection process, Crooks fired a small-caliber rifle from a distance of 15 meters and did not hit any of the targets, while the distance from where the bullets hit the target was several meters, writes The New York Post





