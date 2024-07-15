Former US Army Sniper on Trump Assassination Attempt - One of the Easiest Shots - had to post longer version

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US Army sniper on Trump assassination attempt: 'One of the easiest shots', from Fox
Good interview, so here's the full version, instead of short I posted previously. This one with better sound too.
Former U.S. Army sniper Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., reflects on the attempt to kill former President Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Adding:
Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, tried to enroll in a high school shooting class, but failed the selection process due to poor shooting skills.
According to former classmates, during the selection process, Crooks fired a small-caliber rifle from a distance of 15 meters and did not hit any of the targets, while the distance from where the bullets hit the target was several meters, writes The New York Post