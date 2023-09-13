Freedom Caucus Threatens Government Shutdown Over Border Crisis

Yesterday, the House Freedom Caucus announced in fiery fashion that they’re willing to see the government shut down to “take the Biden boot off the neck of the American people.” They singled out the administration’s dereliction of duty at the southern border, and said that any funding deal that doesn’t address the border crisis is a non-starter.

Also, on Tuesday morning, just hours after Congress returned to work, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called a press conference to announce that he was authorizing the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s alleged corruption during his time as vice president; and California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a Meet the Press interview that he didn’t know what he was doing when he imposed some of the harshest Covid restrictions in the country.

For the final segments, host Paul Dragu interviews the CEO of The John Birch Society, Bill Hahn, at the Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. The two discuss some of the most notable accomplishments of the JBS and how the Society is different from other patriotic organizations. Dragu also interviews popular radio host Tamara Scott, who discusses the importance that intact families play in restoring the nation.