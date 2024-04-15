The Teisserenc de Bort Crater on Mars: Irrefutable Proof of Aliens on Another Planet

The Teisserenc de Bort Crater is located on the opposite side of Mars from the huge Olympus Mons mountain. It s named after the French meteorologist who is credited with the discovery of the stratosphere. Analysis of the layout of the Teisserenc de Bort Crater provides a huge advance in deciphering the language of sacred geometry used by the ancient Martians to express their understanding of the cosmos. This belief system is written down in the very topography of the planet.

Although the Teisserenc de Bort Crater can be fit to a circle, the crater provides a template for another 13 geometric shapes which can only be viewed by employing the principle of participatory sacred geometry in which the observer has to construct a complete geometric shape from minimal starting information. This crater is a masterpiece of intricate engineering which uses multiple interconnecting geometric figures to display sacred geometry and mark important coordinates.

The purpose of the interlocking geometric figures may be to illustrate that all of creation is composed of basic geometric shapes that are sacred and in harmony with one another other. The Teisserenc de Bort Crater provides irrefutable proof of alien life on another planet in the solar system. It is far too sophisticated to have arisen from an impact event and must therefore have been engineered into existence by a highly advanced civilization.





My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

