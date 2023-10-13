Shelling of the Gaza Strip - Israel already conducting local Ground Operations in Gaza

Shelling of the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it was already conducting local ground operations in Gaza.

Saudi Foreign Ministry: We affirm our categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza. We demand the lifting of the siege on our Arab and Muslim brothers in Gaza

Indicators show a further decline in Internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Local media claim Israel's communications minister plans to cut off Internet services to Gaza at midnight

British publication “The Spectator” calls for the Genocide of Palestinians, written by Douglas Murray

CNN journalist Sarah Sidner publicly apologized for broadcasting fake information about 40 beheaded babies.





