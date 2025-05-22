BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
If Hospitalized, will you Accept their Blood Transfusion?
Free Market Cash Patient
If Hospitalized, will you Accept their Blood Transfusion?

With Liz James, founder, Blessed by His Blood

www.BlessedByHisBlood.com

 

The increasing realization over the environmental pollution of our bodies by toxins in the air, water, land, food, and medicine has made everyone rethink their routines and contingencies.  One of the latter could entail how to transfuse your blood if hospitalized. Obviously, given what self-thinking people know about the Plandemic, our level of interest is ZERO in accepting blood from those forced - or gullibly volunteering - to participate in the frankenshot experiment.  How do we avoid such contamination?

Freedom Hub has platformed this matter a couple times already, first with Clint Ohlers and more recently with Jake Baker.  Clint’s especially is worth watching again (1).  At the recent Dallas conference of National Health Federation - Frohman’s lobbying client - he met Liz whose booth offered yet another way to protect one’s blood safety.

Hers is a nonprofit, religious model, removing any profit or secular temptation to cut corners on ethical decisions.  Indeed, the demonic nature of the globalist’ culling probably requires an entrepreneur of a more Christian bent to protect us in the hospitals that strangely have escaped reckoning for their remdesivir/intubation Covid protocol, responsible for crimes against humanity.

1) https://rumble.com/v27d45i-if-you-find-you-need-a-blood-transfusion-can-you-avoid-getting-blood-tainte.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

toxinsglobalistblood transfusionliz james
