WEF Insider Reveals 30 Million Fake Ballots Ready To Be Injected on Election Night
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
607 views • 7 months ago

The global elite have meticulously analyzed the situation and concluded that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is set to lose the popular vote by an astonishing 30 million votes this November.

This is according to a World Economic Forum contractor who warns a covert operation is underway to deal with what the elite are calling the “shortfall” in Democrat votes required to achieve the “optimal outcome.”

This multi-prong voter fraud operation aims to undermine the very integrity of our electoral process and includes injecting tens of millions of fake ballots into the system, because according to an internal WEF document, the American people require “assistance” in electing the correct candidate “for their own benefit.”

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpelectionvoter fraudkamala harrisriggedelection fraudwefrigged election2024 election
