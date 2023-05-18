BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Jordan Guildford—Hope’s Cradle
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
05/18/2023

May 18, 2023: My very special guest this week is Jordan Guildford, founder of Gems for Gems and the force—with her hard-working team—behind a new initiative called Hope’s Cradle. This ambitious project envisions a facility in fire stations across Canada where women struggling to care for a newborn baby can safely and anonymously surrender the child into the care of people who will make sure it’s kept warm, properly nourished and taken into a good foster home or adopted. Two such facilities are already in operation in Strathmore, AB and Landmark, MB.

To learn more about Gems for Gems, Jordan Guildford and Hope’s Cradle, visit: https://www.gemsforgems.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

abortionmotherschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorunplanned pregnancyadoptionsafesecuresingle mothersfosterlandmarkfiremencdnpolichpcanadachp talksjordan guildfordgems for gemshopes cradlestrathmore
