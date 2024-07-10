Israeli Army Acknowledges One Of Its Commandos Was Killed In Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged on July 10 that one of his soldiers was killed during fighting in the central Gaza Strip a day earlier.

The slain soldier served in the ranks of the Maglan commando unit, according to the IDF. The elite Sayeret [reconnaissance] unit specialized in operating behind enemy lines and deep in enemy territory using advanced technologies and weaponry.

His death brought Israel’s toll in ground operations against the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions in Gaza and along the border with the Strip to 327. More than 2,069 others have also been wounded in operations there so far.

The IDF didn’t provide any details on how the Maglan soldier was killed. However, Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigade, released on July 9 video footage showing one of its snipers taking down an Israeli soldier in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood to the west of Gaza City.

t’s worth noting that the IDF intensified ground operations in Gaza City and nearby areas in the central and northern parts of the Strip in recent weeks, displacing thousands of Palestinian civilians.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, reported the death of more than 40 Palestinians by Israeli strikes on July 9.

“Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 75 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement. “Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”

According to the ministry, the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli war has reached 38,193 with more than 87,903 others wounded.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a possible permanent ceasefire in Gaza saw some progress in recent days. However, Palestinian officials warned that the Israeli government has begun to put some obstacles in an attempt to sabotage the talks, which are being mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Source @South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/