All residents of Kursk village Russkoye Porechnoye died during the occupation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
170 views • 3 months ago

All residents of the Kursk village Russkoye Porechnoye died during the occupation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russkoye Porechnoye will forever enter the black book of the worst  war crimes. Not a single resident of this village managed to survive the Ukrainian occupation, said the head of the Porechensky village council Elena Zhadanova.

Let us recall that during the battle for the settlement, Russian soldiers discovered the bodies of local residents who had been tortured and killed by Ukrainian invaders.

As Ms Zhadanova stated, only 92 elderly residents were in the village. Only 10 managed to escape. Until liberation in March 2025, 48 out of 81 were killed and 24 persons are missing

"On bodies we could see signs of torture, electroshocker burns, fractures, smashed chests. Women were submitted to violence. No one survived", said Zhadanova.

Occupiers were killing civilians in their homes, deliberately targeted them.with drones. All houses were destroyed.

Adding:  A Russian Su-35 was lost in the Kursk/Sumy border area.

The pilot reportedly ejected and has been evacuated.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
