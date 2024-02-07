George Pardos from Veterans Radio Syndicate

Introducing the latest episode of Common Sense Ohio! Join hosts Steve Palmer and Brett Johnson as they dive into a candid conversation with Marine veteran George Pardos. From George's inspiring journey in the Marine Corps to his creation of the Veteran Radio Syndicate, this episode unpacks the challenges and triumphs of veterans in today's world.

Explore the importance of community support, the impact of combat experiences, and the evolving needs of aging veterans. Gain valuable insights into mental health, therapy measures, and the role of the VA. Hear firsthand accounts of resilience, brotherhood, and the unwavering spirit of those who have served.

Top Takeaways from the episode

1. The importance of creating a supportive community for veterans to share their experiences and seek help is emphasized. Organizations like the Veteran Radio Syndicate aim to provide a platform for veterans to connect and find camaraderie.

2. There is a significant need to address the mental health and emotional well-being of veterans, especially in creating safe spaces where they can discuss their concerns and seek support for issues such as PTSD, alcoholism, and neurological disorders.

3. The episode explores the impact of combat experiences on veterans' lives, highlighting the challenges they face in transitioning back to civilian life and the importance of providing therapy measures and support to meet their diverse needs

4. It underscores the significance of creating an organic and relatable support structure for veterans, focusing on local and community-based support rather than solely relying on government assistance.

5. Taking care of aging veterans' health needs, such as addressing hearing loss and physical ailments, is a vital aspect that requires attention and support.

6. The podcast encourages the importance of acknowledging and showing gratitude to veterans, highlighting the often overlooked or underserved needs of certain veteran groups.

7. The podcast discusses the challenges of engaging with the VA and offers different perspectives on how to effectively provide care for veterans, including a focus on local support, accountability, and therapy measures.

8. Providing alternatives for veterans to engage in meaningful activities, such as roundtable therapy and non-combat-related discussions, is crucial in fostering mental well-being and creating a sense of community.

9. The episode highlights the unique training and bonding experiences of Marine Corps veterans, shedding light on the intense brotherhood and loyalty formed during combat, as well as the importance of interchangeable skills and adaptability in military training.

10. It addresses the need for a shift in societal attitudes towards supporting vulnerable populations, emphasizing the importance of men having a safe space to be vulnerable and the potential consequences of not having this support.

"Whatever that is, if you get any individual 2 therapy measures, they have about a 90% success rate, And that's what we try to focus on."

-George Pardos on Veteran Support Programs

Memorable Moments

09:30 Roommate, coach at Ohio State, Russ Helixson, Butch Keyes, wrestling, great guy.

17:56 2nd battalion, 8th Marines lost 140 men.

20:51 Marine Corps instills a strong bond and identity.

31:57 Creating a platform for veterans with dual goals.

36:47 Veterans need a connection to heal from trauma.

44:37 VA is good at healthcare but lacks info sharing.

48:26 VA has improved suicide prevention efforts.

57:09 Challenges in treating aging veterans with PTSD.

59:44 Veterans court's effectiveness for veterans with issues.

01:07:15 Non-veterans can support struggling friends effectively.

01:09:03 Men find it hard to express emotions.

01:15:50 Understanding and appreciation for deployed troops.

George Pardos decided to join the Marine Corps and it turned out to be the right choice for him. During his time in the Marines, he had the privilege of being coached by a trailblazer named Lloyd Kieser, who was the first African American medalist in the United States and a Marine Corps captain. Kieser's success at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, where he won a silver medal in wrestling, inspired Pardos and solidified his belief in the power of hard work and dedication. This experience had a lasting impact on Pardos and continues to motivate him to this day.

