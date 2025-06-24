CRINGE: NATO summit group photo 🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO summit group photo. Again, Zelensky's there.
Donald "The Peacemaker" Trump next to a snake in the middle, Rutti Frutti with a cringe laugh, the Narcoführer is there too and next to him Reichs-Gauleiterin von Der Leyen.
Pretty cringe overall.
Adding:
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán revealed that the leaders of Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, and the United States opposed the presence of Zelensky at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague — which is why he was not invited to participate in the working sessions.
“In diplomacy, what matters isn’t where you are — it’s where you’re not. The Americans, Turks, Slovaks, and we made it clear: we don’t want to sit at the same table with Mr. Zelensky when NATO is on the agenda,” Orbán stated.
He called Zelensky’s exclusion from the working meetings a clear sign that “the previous chapter is over.”
Orbán further emphasized that Hungary’s national interest lies in avoiding any form of association with Ukraine — whether in NATO or the European Union.