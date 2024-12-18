Does Doing Good Actually Please God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we discuss the difference between true salvation and false hopes often given by church membership and good works. Using Bible verses, we learn that salvation is a gift from God through Jesus and not something earned by deeds. The speaker also talks about the importance of believing in Jesus, the significance of baptism, and how many people have been misled by certain teachings. Join us as we explore these important topics and understand what it truly means to be saved.
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:08 Elisha Hoffman's Questions on Salvation
01:06 False Hope of Salvation
02:35 Church Membership vs. True Salvation
06:00 Good Works and Salvation
08:08 Baptism and Salvation
10:33 Conclusion and Final Thoughts