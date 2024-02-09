Hearts of Oak: Dr David Martin - Motives, Interests and the Importance of Public Accountability

(Feb 8, 2024) Peter Mcilvenna: Dr David Martin is truly an extraordinary man who has achieved so much in so many different sectors and disciplines. He joins Hearts of Oak to unpack a number of aspects of what has been behind the last four years of destabilization.





We start 20 years ago, in 2003 Dr Martin published a briefing on Coronavirus. Why was this on his radar 2 decades ago? We explore the hidden world of funding for pharma and research, which is widely unknown to the public. Yet it needs to be called out and Dr Martin has had some backlash for pointing out Vivek Ramaswamy’s links to this. Is the motive behind all of this simply profit?





'Profit with Impunity' is a phrase that Dr Martin used in his speech in the UK Parliament back in December 2023 and we analyze that phrase. But its not just about money, it is a power grab and a reassessment of what freedoms we are allowed. There really is so much information packed into this interview, with people like Dr David Martin around, the truth will always come out.





Hearts of Oak: https://heartsofoak.org/

Dr. David Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/





Source: https://onevsp.com/watch/4QbL5cadwFS8fOM