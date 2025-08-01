The Role of Religion and Cults in Global Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know? 26,000 Frankists (Kabbalah cult) faked Christian conversion to infiltrate power structures. Their doctrine included ritual incest, child abuse & blood ceremonies. Modern Zionism traces directly to these 18th century occult elites. Meanwhile, Evangelical Christians cheer for Armageddon - sacrificing peace for apocalyptic fantasies.
#DeepReligion #FrankistConspiracy #ZionistAgenda #ChristianZionism #OccultHistory #WakeUp
