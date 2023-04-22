◽️ RFK jr favors Nazi Ukraine on the Tucker Carlson show.

◽️ Victoria Kokhanovskaya, a woman who was beaten unconscious by Ukrainian neo-Nazi activists for standing up for her church is now locked up in the basements of the SBU.

◽️ Dmitry Peskov's son is an artilleryman in Wagner.

◽️ Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery update.

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Timkovka, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).

💥 In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Liman Pervy, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ An ammunition depot was annihilated close to Kislovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun were eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chernopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops have been impeding the attempts of the enemy to counterattack on the flanks, and support the assault detachments to take control over the city.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye, Chasov Yar, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The Russian aviation made 8 sorties to support the assault detachments. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 69 firing missions.

◽️ Up to 310 Ukrainian troops, four armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 65th Mechanized Brigade and 44th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed close to Gulyapole and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ During the day in these directions the enemy suffered losses of up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 10 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 94 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 135 areas during the day.

◽️ A fuel depot for military hardware of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Russian air defense forces have intercepted three HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

◽️ In addition, three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed in the areas of Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Reshetilovskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry