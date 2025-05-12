24-Year-Old Sounds Alarm After Permanent Vaccine Injury by Gardasil Shot - Kaley Blanchard





Have you ever hesitated to take a vaccine at the doctor’s office, knowing deep down that it might not be good for you? Kaley Blanchard had slight hesitation in taking the Gardasil vaccine when she was 24, but her nurse insisted she “check off the box.” However, in less than an hour after taking the shot, her heartbeat rose to 183 bpm, prompting her to call 911. Since then, Kaley has dealt with the fallout of being vaccine-injured, and shares about how she’s healing her body from the ramifications of the damaging injection. She has embraced homeopathic medicine, whole foods, and gut healing in her quest to return her body to its full strength, and she encourages people to do their research about the Gardasil vaccine, which is often pushed on young girls.









TAKEAWAYS





Some doctors, though not all, can receive kickbacks from pushing patients into receiving certain shots





Healing starts in the gut





Kaley developed seizures and POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) after taking the Gardasil vaccine





Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself when you go to the doctor









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Autism and Vaccines video: https://bit.ly/4ji1tOt

CHD’s story “One Shot Destroyed My Life”: https://bit.ly/4jdtTcy

Gardasil Syndrome article: https://gardasilsyndrome.com/

Texas Governor’s HPV Order: https://bit.ly/3GDyir0





🔗 CONNECT WITH KALEY BLANCHARD

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaley.blanchardd/





