Kamala Harris: The Radical Roots of Her Economic Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala Harris came out with her 'economic opportunity, communist price-fixing plan'. She has stated that "everyone needs to end up in the same place" - she called it 'equitable distribution'. Tim Waltz was gushing over China, talking about how well he was treated in China & championed a group that partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology & was pushing for federal funding. Who are Kamala Harris & Tim Waltz? Well, both of Kamala's parents were Marxists. They were both part of a group that spawned the Black Panthers, a black Maoist group - they followed Mao Zedong. They supported communist China & North Korea. Kamala is a 100% Maoist pro-China communist. She has never been anything else in her life.