A cosmic miracle caught on camera - ISS view of an Aurora light show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A cosmic miracle caught on camera
A breathtaking video of an aurora, filmed from the International Space Station while traveling between Australia and Antarctica, has gone viral.
This stunning light show happens when solar particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere, releasing energy that makes molecules glow.
While green is the most common color, shades of red, purple, and blue can also be seen.