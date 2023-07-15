Uncensored: WARNING: GRAPHIC - Authorities Actively Endorsing Pedophilia with Rob Primo

Maria Zeee Uncensored





July 14, 2023





Citizen Journalist Rob Primo from Canada joins Maria Zeee to discuss how authorities are actively endorsing and protecting pedophiles in society now, most obviously displayed during "Pride" month. Rob also discusses the effects of Censorship Bill C-11, already blocking independent media from reaching people on social media, meaning the country only sees state-run propaganda.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v302psm-uncensored-warning-graphic-authorities-actively-endorsing-pedophilia-with-r.html