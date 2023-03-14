Red Cross Provides Illegals With Maps And Tips About How To Cross Border Into U S

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Red Cross providing migrants with maps, resources to travel to US border
The Red Cross has guides for U.S.-bound migrants that include a map to the border, resources along the journey and a paper on what to do when encountering the dangers along the journey, according to documents obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
https://dailycaller.com/2023/03/09/red-cross-southern-border-federal-emergency-management-agency/
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6322281960112