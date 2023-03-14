Red Cross Provides Illegals With Maps And Tips About How To Cross Border Into U S

Red Cross providing migrants with maps, resources to travel to US border

Packets distributed in Mexico stamped with the American Red Cross logo outline routes, shelters and tips to complete the journey.





The Red Cross has guides for U.S.-bound migrants that include a map to the border, resources along the journey and a paper on what to do when encountering the dangers along the journey, according to documents obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The American Red Cross sits on the board of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Food and Shelter program, which allocates millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer funding to nonprofit groups supporting illegal migrants released into the U.S.

https://dailycaller.com/2023/03/09/red-cross-southern-border-federal-emergency-management-agency/



https://www.foxnews.com/video/6322281960112

