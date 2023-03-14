Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 14, 2023.





Dear children, the confusion will spread in the bosom of the Church and the pain will be great for the righteous.





False ideologies will be embraced and many consecrated persons will walk as the blind leading the blind.





The day will come when the mother will search for her son, will pass by him, but will not recognize him.





The smoke of the demon will spread everywhere.





Pray.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming for you.





Whatever happens, stay ye with Jesus and embrace the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





The messages in Angüera encompass in their contents the great love of God for His children and how deeply He wants to protect them from the infernal ‘slaughterhouse’ of souls to where, every single minute, many careless souls are headed,





Angüera, over these past years, has undeniably become the great "Confessional of Brazil".





There, the evangelical ideal of conversion and reconciliation can be seen in its utmost expression.





Thousands pilgrims head towards there, confess their sins, pray, meditate, give their thanks and ask for graces, all that marked by a truthful spirit of religiosity and devotion, of calmness and balance, with no vestige of any fanaticism, and above all, in a perfect spirit of communion with the Church.





All these elements make of Angüera the holy ground for everyone who seeks a live and pulsing sign of the presence of the Most High.





For now, even amidst difficulties, it is still time to convert.





Repeating the Biblical prophecy, today we have Mary as the herald of the glorious coming of Jesus.





