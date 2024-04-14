© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
📌 This posted 5 hours ago and its already old news. * From Iran's perspective, they're already winning: Gen. Wesley Clark | Saturday Agenda. On "Saturday Agenda" Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) discussed the rising tensions in the Middle East and what an Israeli response to an attack from Iran would look like.