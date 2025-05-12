© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Russian Military Destroys HIMARS Launcher Used in Attack on Russian Territory
Russian forces have destroyed a U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in Ukraine’s Sumy region using an Iskander-M missile. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the launcher had been used by Ukrainian troops to shell the town of Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk region.