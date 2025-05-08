CHP Talks: Barry Neufeld—Truth Over Tribunals!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 8, 2025: My guest this week is Barry Neufeld—a battle-scarred veteran of the culture wars—who has been dragged through the biased and misguided BC Human Rights Tribunal for the past seven years for making the accurate statement that the gender ideology being forced on children in BC public schools is a form of child abuse. Barry is still facing another hearing on May 21 but he continues to stand strong. In this episode, Barry also speaks about his amazing encounter with a troubled young drama teacher—Justin Trudeau—long before he entered politics.
To help Barry with legal costs of his battle against state-sanctioned child abuse, cheques can be mailed to:
The Rights and Freedoms Fundraising Society
PO Box 21004
Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A9
E-transfers can be sent to:
Text messages can be sent to:
604-798-9425
Websites:
