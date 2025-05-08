BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Barry Neufeld—Truth Over Tribunals!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
41 views • 4 months ago

May 8, 2025: My guest this week is Barry Neufeld—a battle-scarred veteran of the culture wars—who has been dragged through the biased and misguided BC Human Rights Tribunal for the past seven years for making the accurate statement that the gender ideology being forced on children in BC public schools is a form of child abuse. Barry is still facing another hearing on May 21 but he continues to stand strong. In this episode, Barry also speaks about his amazing encounter with a troubled young drama teacher—Justin Trudeau—long before he entered politics.

To help Barry with legal costs of his battle against state-sanctioned child abuse, cheques can be mailed to:

The Rights and Freedoms Fundraising Society

         PO Box 21004

         Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A9

E-transfers can be sent to:

         [email protected]

Text messages can be sent to:

         604-798-9425

Websites:

         https://BarryNeufeld.com

         https://RightsandFreedoms.org


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
schoolsupreme courtchild abusejustin trudeaudivorcehuman rightschp canadarod taylorpartybctrusteechpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebarry neufeldglen hansmanscocsccchilliwackschool trustee
