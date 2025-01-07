4000 KG of Memories: Unboxing Our Life in El Salvador

Our long-awaited shipping container finally arrived on December 22nd! The night before, at around 10:30 PM, we received the surprising notification that it would be delivered at 8:00 AM the next morning. Originally, we were expecting it between Monday and Wednesday, but delays caused by a private company taking over the port pushed its arrival back nearly a week.

This container, carrying all our household goods, left Canada in early October. After traveling thousands of miles, it spent an entire month sitting outside the port in El Salvador before finally reaching us. In this video, we share the exciting moment of its arrival, the condition of our belongings after such a long journey, and the process of getting everything safely to our new home.

00:00 Getting the house ready

00:54 Opening the container

03:10 Unpacking the container

05:07 Arriving at the house

05:48 What did we get

11:55 Cupboards before & after Tupperware

12:04 My excitement over my mixer LOL