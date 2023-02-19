BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2yrs ago Beaches CVdeaths LIE Bournemouth Beach UK England 75+Days 20+ Million no masks no distancing no death spikes
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
59 views • 02/19/2023

This video I made in Feb 2021 and it was a merging of a vid I made on Sept 2020 and added clips from professor Woolhouse (with truth finally spoken) which he made on Feb 2021. It provides rock solid evidence about the issue of mass outdoor gatherings with no masks worn. If +25 million beachgoers in the UK in the last 90 days and no masks were worn and no social distancing practiced all day long in mass gatherings... With ZERO death spikes. Deaths line actually bottomed out in the UK last 90 days.. worldometers death chart shows that.... This is proof that there is no danger with mass outdoor gatherings in the summertime heat while also not wearing a mask


https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDI24lscAxuK/


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/coronavirus-beach-holidays-safe-sage-uk-b1803367.html


Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetdancingnursescovidmandatesvaccinemandatesneverforgettiktoknursesnoamnestythenewnormalsuperspreaderlie
