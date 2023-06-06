HOT SANDBOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wv8YTzRakjQ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/06/02/afghan-taliban-move-weaponry-to-iran-border-amid-tensions-over-water/
https://dohanews.co/uae-to-host-un-meeting-on-afghanistan/
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-745303
https://syrianobserver.com/news/83351/military-formations-weapons-newly-arrived-at-u-s-bases-in-syria.html
https://syrianobserver.com/news/83339/iranian-refinery-planned-on-syrian-coast.html
https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/en/country-files/yemen/events/article/yemen-un-launch-of-safer-salvage-operation-in-the-red-sea-2-june-2023
https://www.saba.ye/en/news3244604.htm
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/world/europe-news/2023/06/06/russia-attack-ukraine-thwarted/
https://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/national-politics/article276132331.html
https://www.dawn.com/news/1758229/pakistan-iraq-ink-mou-on-visa-free-travel