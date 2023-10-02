In Memory of the First and Ninth - 'Wagner PMC' Warriors - Memorial Tribute

In memory of the First and Ninth🔥

🦇@wagner_group_pmc🦇

This was posted Oct 1, with an image or Prigozhin standing next to a helicopter.

Statement by the head of the SOMB, Alexander Ivanov, on the occasion of 40 days since the departure of Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin

“Today many people in Russia, Africa and other countries remember Yevgeny Prigozhin. On this date, it is customary to share good memories of the deceased. Thanks to those who prepared and published the video from his last trip to Africa.

I would like to draw your attention to the fragment shown in this video with a helicopter. What Evgeniy Viktorovich said is not a joke. Indeed, at a difficult moment for the Central African Republic, at a time when the enemy was not far from the capital in the winter of 2021, he decided to urgently send his own helicopters to the CAR. Helicopters for business travel were upgraded and played a vital role in defeating the militants. Reconnaissance, rescue of the wounded and much more became possible thanks to such a prompt and creative solution. This very well describes Evgeny Prigozhin and his approach to solving complex problems. It was this speed and creativity that allowed him to build a huge, effective business with his own hands, as well as achieve outstanding military victories near and far.

It is already obvious that a man who became a legend during his lifetime will remain in the history of Russia, Africa and the whole world for many centuries.”

Ivanov A. A., head of the Commonwealth of Officers for World Security.

Statement by the head of the SOMB, Alexander Ivanov, on the occasion of 40 days since the departure of Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin

“Today many people in Russia, Africa and other countries remember Yevgeny Prigozhin. On this date, it is customary to share good memories of the deceased. Thanks to those who prepared and published the video from his last trip to Africa.

I would like to draw your attention to the fragment shown in this video with a helicopter. What Evgeniy Viktorovich said is not a joke. Indeed, at a difficult moment for the Central African Republic, at a time when the enemy was not far from the capital in the winter of 2021, he decided to urgently send his own helicopters to the CAR. Helicopters for business travel were upgraded and played a vital role in defeating the militants. Reconnaissance, rescue of the wounded and much more became possible thanks to such a prompt and creative solution. This very well describes Evgeny Prigozhin and his approach to solving complex problems. It was this speed and creativity that allowed him to build a huge, effective business with his own hands, as well as achieve outstanding military victories near and far.

It is already obvious that a man who became a legend during his lifetime will remain in the history of Russia, Africa and the whole world for many centuries.”

Ivanov AA, head of the Commonwealth of Officers for World Security.

🦇 @wagner_group_pmc

Adding found Oct 3, 2023:

Eugeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son Pavel will inherit his father’s fortune - The Times.

▪️From a document posted in one of the channels close to Wagner, it follows that Pavel will inherit about £100 million, a three-story house in St. Petersburg, the Wagner group of companies, nine joint-stock companies, as well as shares in the Concord catering company and all its branches.

▪️Prigozhin’s official fortune is estimated at 14.6 billion rubles, however, according to journalistic investigations, the true figure is closer to two trillion, the publication notes.