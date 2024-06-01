Anathema - Jimmy Akin Gets It Wrong In Debate With James White

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Introduction
0:40 Akin Scandalously Says That Martin Luther & Protestant Sects Have The True Gospel
2:50 Akin’s False Claims About The Meaning Of Anathema In Catholic Documents
6:29 Magisterial Documents Refute Akin’s False Claims About Anathema
12:29 Pope Stephen III Refutes Akin On Anathema Meaning Condemned/Damned By God
13:05 Akin Denies The Substance Of Catholic Teaching
15:14 Akin Promotes The Joint Declaration With Lutherans On Justification
15:28 Vatican II So-Called Catholicism Is Counterfeit
15:42 Akin Promotes The Heresy That Non-Catholics May Receive Communion
16:10 “Catholic Answers” Teaches The Heresy That Non-Catholics Are In The Body Of Christ
16:39 Akin Denies The Dogma “Outside The Church There Is No Salvation”
17:26 Summary & Conclusion
