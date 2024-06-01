Anathema - Jimmy Akin Gets It Wrong In Debate With James White

0:00 Introduction

0:40 Akin Scandalously Says That Martin Luther & Protestant Sects Have The True Gospel

2:50 Akin’s False Claims About The Meaning Of Anathema In Catholic Documents

6:29 Magisterial Documents Refute Akin’s False Claims About Anathema

12:29 Pope Stephen III Refutes Akin On Anathema Meaning Condemned/Damned By God

13:05 Akin Denies The Substance Of Catholic Teaching

15:14 Akin Promotes The Joint Declaration With Lutherans On Justification

15:28 Vatican II So-Called Catholicism Is Counterfeit

15:42 Akin Promotes The Heresy That Non-Catholics May Receive Communion

16:10 “Catholic Answers” Teaches The Heresy That Non-Catholics Are In The Body Of Christ

16:39 Akin Denies The Dogma “Outside The Church There Is No Salvation”

17:26 Summary & Conclusion





The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/jimmy-akin-anathema-debate-james-white/





To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email





https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video