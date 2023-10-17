BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Moment of an Israeli Missile Arrival at the Christian Hospital in Gaza Tonight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
89 views • 10/17/2023

The moment of arrival at the Christian hospital in Gaza

The strike on the Baptist hospital in Gaza killed at least more than 500 people and injured more than 1,200. The numbers are not final. This is what the local Ministry of Health has been able to calculate so far.

One of the most heinous war crimes in recent years.

Al Jazeera : The number of people killed at Al Ahly Baptist Hospital, hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, may exceed 1,000.

Turkish President Erdogan: “The attack on a hospital treating women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I call on all humanity to act to stop this unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip."

Adding, since Israel is denying the strike, the sound was compared.

The sound matches up exactly. This was an Israeli airstrike using an American-made JDAM bomb, not a stray PIJ rocket.



