mRNA Vaccines for Livestock? - Questions For Corbett

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-livestock/
Are mRNA vaccines being developed for livestock? You bet they are! So what does this mean? As usual, it depends who you ask. Find out the bad, the worse and the putrid of third generation vaccines and the future of food in this week's edition of Questions For Corbett.
