Nicole on John Fredericks Show again: The CCP is weaponizing America's justice plan to take down America
34 views • 04/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dsd3g29a8

04/07/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show again: The CCP is weaponizing America's justice plan to take down America. The reason why the CCP hates Miles Guo so much is because he warned the American people back in 2017 about CCP’s 3F plan and 13579 plan. Mr. Miles Guo is behind bars, and if this can happen to Mr. Miles Guo, it can happen to any political dissidents in this country.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/07/2023 妮可再度做客约翰·弗雷德里克斯秀：中共正在将美国的司法系统武器化，以打倒美国。中共之所以如此痛恨郭文贵先生，是因为他早在2017年就警告过美国民众中共的3F计划和13579计划。郭先生现在被关进了监狱，如果这可以发生在郭先生身上，那么它也可能会发生在这个国家的任何持不同政见者身上。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
