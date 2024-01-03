THE REAL JESUS - PART 6

This is a response to "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings" (watch it here: • The Most HATED of All Jesus' Teachings ). After releasing that video, I received a flurry of emails asking questions about this teaching of Jesus; a teaching which is almost universally hated by those who claim to follow Jesus. In this video, I will provide answers to some of these questions.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.