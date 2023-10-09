Tech Gadgets, Self Defense Tricks, and Proper Attire to Wear While Running - Whitney Heins

One of the most dangerous things a woman can do is go running alone in a secluded place. This is a real-life concern for athlete and passionate runner Whitney Heins, who was attacked while running several years ago. She founded The Mother Runners to help educate other women on how to keep themselves safe whilst engaging in their outdoor exercise routine. Whitney includes tech gadgets, self-defense tips, and proper running attire to be street smart while exercising outdoors. She advises on what not to do when women go running and reminds them to be smart and intentional about where and when to run.







TAKEAWAYS





When runner Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered, Whitney launched The Mother Runners to help women runners stay safe





Find a fun group of other women to run with - it’s enjoyable and it’s much safer





You can run with self-defense items like pepper spray, a taser, a Defender Ring, or an alarm





Always run with your phone so you can call for help if you need assistance or someone can find you if you go missing





Self-defense classes are so important when it comes to learning how to keep yourself safe and confident while working out







