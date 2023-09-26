Wrongthink





Sep 25, 2023





Elon Musk revealed that Tesla is working on releasing a "Humanoid Bot" named "Optimus." This comes after he just met with the Senate to discuss the future of A.I. technology. The question is…what exactly does all of this mean? Well, it essentially means Elon is going to work with the government to advance the transhumanist agenda, which we've known the government has been working on for years. Do not trust this man or his plan, because we can already guess what a society run by A.I. would look like. It's Godless, because ultimately, their goal was ALWAYS to replace God.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ks2kv-wrongthink-is-a.i.-going-to-kill-us-all.html



