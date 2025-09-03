Get Biblical Understanding # 29 - Prayer





More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 29 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with Prayer. The Apostle Paul urges us to pray with these words, “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men.” We are further encouraged to “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”





JAMES 4:3 Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts.





JAMES 5:13-16 Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing psalms. Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord: And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him. Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.





JAMES 5:17-18 Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it would not rain; and it did not rain on the land for three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth produced its fruit.





1 PETER 2:9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should show forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light:





1 PETER 3:7 Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered.





1 PETER 4:7 But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer.





1 JOHN 3:21-22 Beloved, if our heart condemn us not, then have we confidence toward God. And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.





1 JOHN 5:14-15 And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us: 15And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him.





3 JOHN 1:2 Beloved, I wish [pray] above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.





JUDE 1:20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,





REVELATION 5:8 And when he had taken the book, the four beasts and four and twenty elders fell down before the Lamb, having every one of them harps, and golden vials full of odours [incense], which are the prayers of saints.





REVELATION 8:3-4 And another angel came and stood at the altar, having a golden censer; and there was given unto him much incense, that he should offer it with the prayers of all saints upon the golden altar which was before the throne. 4And the smoke of the incense, which came with the prayers of the saints, ascended up before God out of the angel’s hand.









Our website: https://www.thebereancall.org

Store: https://store.thebereancall.org