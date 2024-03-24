❗️Moscow: Russian investigators located over 500 bullets and 28 Kalashnikov magazines which the Crocus City Hall terrorists used on their killing spree.

Adding about the Russian Missile attacks last night in Lvov region...

The missile attack in the Lvov region was on a Naftogaz gas storage facility, the company says.

In western Ukraine there are some of the largest underground gas storage facilities in Europe. This is an important element of gas supply to Ukraine and gas transportation to Europe.

Naftogaz says that “the attack will not affect the supply of blue fuel to Ukrainian consumers.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously stated that, among other things , attacks were carried out on gas facilities. Public media reports stated that the explosion occurred in the Stryi area.

It should be noted that in the vicinity of this city there is the Bilche-Volitsko-Uher gas storage facility, which is the second largest in Europe and the largest in Ukraine.

But it was not specified whether he was hit specifically.

So far, the Russian Federation refrained from attacks on the infrastructure through which the EU receives Russian gas and continued to make money on supplies despite the war.






