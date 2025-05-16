COVID-19 Death Recording Manipulation Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
((Joy M. Fritz))
As a former death recording clerk, I offer my thoughts on the manipulative COVID-19 death recording directive from the National Vital Statistics System. This directive coaches physicians and vital record registrars to emphasize COVID-19 death records by ignoring previous standardized practices in coding deaths towards the long term underlying health condition in those patients that do have a significant underlying condition that would normally be listed as the underlying cause of death.
In the first 30 minutes of this video I offer:
👉An analysis of the National Vital Statistics System directive on how to report COVID-19 deaths.
👉The significance of this in context of our typical protocols for death recording.
👉An explanation of what the medical portion of the death record looks like and what the importance is of Part I and Part II.
👉Who provides causes of death, are coroners usually involved in investigating or are autopsies typically performed, and are reasons behind death thoroughly investigated?
👉Lots of links for further reading with a brief explanation of each (see links listed below).
In the last 40 minutes of this video I answer questions and discuss considerations from my public page readers:
- Are medical interventions, like ventilation, investigated as contributing to death?
- Are causes of death and the mortality statistics that result from them a scientific fact?
- Are we possibly underreporting COVID-19 deaths?
- What's the difference between dying WITH and dying FROM something?
- Flu shots correlating to more severe COVID-19 cases?- ...and many more!
