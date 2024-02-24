© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I’m disgusted to be British for our role in genocide in Gaza.”
Iconic UK fashion designer Katharine Hamnett threw her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award away — an honour given to some people for their achievements or contributions to the UK — in protest against Britain’s role in Israel’s war on Gaza.