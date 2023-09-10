Dr. Fauci "Reverse Speech" Part 1: "evil sees slave state"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2009, I published a video called, "Obama, Yes We Can = Thank You Satan." It went viral. Since then, I've made many videos, representing hundreds of hours of research. Here's another, in which Dr. Anthony Fauci spills the beans on the coming mask mandates!
Resources Referenced in this video:
YouTube Channel: Stormy's Reverse Speech
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkPvou8ZXl97m3xhHhw-ig
The Mask Mandate Compliance Scam
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/09/the-mask-mandate-compliance-scam.html
Your BACKWARD voice reveals all your secrets (And the CIA knows it). - The Why Files
https://youtu.be/wP656kgwTgQ
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FauciReverseSpeechSlaveState.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com