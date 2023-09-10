Dr. Fauci "Reverse Speech" Part 1: "evil sees slave state"

In 2009, I published a video called, "Obama, Yes We Can = Thank You Satan." It went viral. Since then, I've made many videos, representing hundreds of hours of research. Here's another, in which Dr. Anthony Fauci spills the beans on the coming mask mandates!





Resources Referenced in this video:





YouTube Channel: Stormy's Reverse Speech

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkPvou8ZXl97m3xhHhw-ig





The Mask Mandate Compliance Scam

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/09/the-mask-mandate-compliance-scam.html





Your BACKWARD voice reveals all your secrets (And the CIA knows it). - The Why Files

https://youtu.be/wP656kgwTgQ





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FauciReverseSpeechSlaveState.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com