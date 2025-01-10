© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How they Use Mind Control Tactics to Undermine Ourselves w/ Cynthia Chung & Matthew Ehret
135 views • 5 months ago
Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung join the program to explain the tactics used to destabilize countries and how it is being used today. They reference many historical examples and we discuss what this means in practical terms. How we can develop a critical mind and identify tactics used to throw us off from implementing meaningful solutions. You can reach both on their websites:
Matthew Ehret - matthewehret.substack.com
Cynthia Chung - risingtidefoundation.net
